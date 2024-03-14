NSS releases allowances for November and December 2023

National Service Scheme (NSS)

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the disbursement of allowances for November and December 2023 to its personnel.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, the NSS stated that personnel would be able to access their allowances from Friday, March 15, 2024.



The management of the NSS expressed regret for the delay in payment and commended the personnel for their dedication to duty despite the challenges.



The statement clarified that national service personnel who completed the necessary paperwork and biometric verification at their respective NSS District Offices could collect their allowances via E-Zwich at their chosen banks nationwide on Friday, March 15.

Efforts are also underway to settle the outstanding arrears for January and February at the earliest, acknowledging the difficulties faced by personnel due to the delay.



Management extended gratitude to the national service personnel for their patience and cooperation, assuring them that future monthly allowances would be disbursed promptly.



The NSS reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that national service personnel receive their allowances on time and without delays