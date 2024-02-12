NSS releases first batch of pin codes for 13,353 trained teachers

National Service Scheme (NSS)

The first set of pin codes for 13,353 eligible Ghanaian-trained teachers has been released by the National Service Scheme (NSS).

These codes will enable the teachers to enroll and complete their one-year mandatory national service for the 2024 service year.



The online enrollment procedure can be followed by all eligible trained teachers on the website of the Scheme, which is www.nss.gov.gh.



A registration fee of GH¢40.00 must be paid at any branch of the ADB Bank to gain access to the main enrollment platform and complete the process.

Alternatively, the payment of GH¢41.00 can be made through MTN MoMo. Please note that the registration fee must be paid to obtain access to the main enrollment platform and complete the enrollment process.



Read the full statement below:



