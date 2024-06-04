NUGS grateful to Government

The Student Loan Trust Fund has disbursed GH¢35 million, with an additional GH¢25 million

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has thanked the government, particularly the Minister of Education, for swiftly addressing student loan and teacher trainee allowance issues.

Following a press conference highlighting challenges, NUGS President Daniel Kyeremeh praised the government's prompt action and Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum's role in expediting payments.



NUGS noted that advocacy efforts led to the positive outcome.

The Student Loan Trust Fund has disbursed GH¢35 million, with an additional GH¢25 million to be disbursed soon.



Teacher trainee allowances for 58,617 trainees have been cleared, with arrears being settled gradually. NUGS remains committed to resolving issues for Ghanaian students in Morocco facing stipend delays.



