NaCCA clarifies common core programme subjects for 2024 BECE

NaCCA says there are no optional subjects for the CCP Curriculum

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has recently announced the release of Certification on Common Core Programme (CCP) Subjects for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In an official statement dated February 23, 2024, NaCCA has addressed several information and claims made in certain media sections regarding the implementation of the Common Core Programme (CCP) Curriculum and the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) scheduled for July 2024.



NaCCA has clarified that it is not true that JHS leavers would be examined on eight (8) compulsory subjects (Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, English Language, Creative Arts, Computing. Career Technology, and RME), as well as one optional subject (Ghanaian Language, French, and Arabic).



The spirit and letter of the CCP, as part of the Standards-Based Curriculum, ensures that every learner acquires essential knowledge, skills, values, and attitudes, emphasising Mathematics and Science as the building blocks for success.



All learners are expected to study and be examined on the same number of subjects under the CCP, which include English Language, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Ghanaian Language, Religious and Moral Education, Creative Arts, Career Technology, Computing, French, and Arabic.



NaCCA emphasised that there are no optional subjects for the CCP Curriculum.



With the Ghanaian Language subjects, schools are free to choose any of the Ghanaian Languages based on the school's capacity, and learners will be examined on these Ghanaian Languages at the BECE.

The policy of no optional subjects has not changed, and therefore, any suggestions that the CCP introduces optional subjects for the BECE are incorrect.



NaCCA remains committed to promoting and preserving indigenous languages to create a heightened sense of Ghanaian identity among learners.



Provisions have been made for these Ghanaian languages, including Twi (Asante), Twi (Akuapem), Ewe, Ga-Adangbe, Dagbanlı, Nzema, Fante, Gurune, and others, to be examined at the BECE level. This option does not imply that any subject has been made optional but instead provides an opportunity for learners to showcase their proficiency in their mother tongue.



To ensure access to the right and credible information, NaCCA encourages parents, teachers, learners, and the general public to refer to official sources such as the Ministry of Education, or their website and social media handles for accurate and timely information about the CCP and other educational policies.



Read the full statement below:



