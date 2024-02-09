NaCCA launches enhanced SHS curriculum with focus on social and emotional learning

National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA)

Reginald Quartey, the Head of Curriculum Directorate at the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), announced on Thursday, February 9, 2024, that the upcoming Senior High School Curriculum would prioritize social, emotional, and behavioral aspects along with values.

Emphasizing the role of education in empowering individuals to positively impact society, Quartey highlighted NaCCA's efforts to make the new curriculum inclusive, catering specifically to learners with disabilities by consulting various stakeholders.



NaCCA, in collaboration with T-Tel (Transforming Teaching Education and Learning), a Ghanaian non-profit organization, has established an Inclusive Education Expert Advisory panel to ensure accessibility for learners with disabilities.



The pilot phase of the new curriculum will take place in Okuapeman Senior High School and Mampong Senior Technical School.

Quartey expressed NaCCA's commitment to gathering feedback from these schools after the pilot, addressing concerns, and refining the curriculum before its nationwide implementation.



He emphasized the promotion of inclusivity, encouraging active participation from all learners and educators. Quartey also called for community support to ensure the success of the new SHS curriculum.