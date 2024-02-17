Naa Odoley Sowah calls for investment in initiatives that promote STEM 

Rita Naa Odoley Sowah

Source: GNA

Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for La Dadekotopon, has called for investment in initiatives that promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in the country.

She cited mentorship and support networks and policies, which promote gender equality and inclusion in scientifi c decision-making processes as some of the initiatives the country could consciously invest in to bridge the STEM gap.



Madam Sowah, on the Floor of Parliament on Tuesday, made the statement to mark this year’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science on the theme: “Women in Science Leadership: A New Era for Sustainability.”







The Day is commemorated on February 11, every year, with the primary goal of creating an opportunity to promote full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls.







She said many Ghanaian women and girls continued to encounter systemic barriers and disparities in accessing quality education, job opportunities, and leadership roles in science.

“Mr Speaker, gender stereotypes, cultural biases, and institutional constraints often impede women and girls’ full participation and hinder the realisation of their potential,” she said.



“Particularly, the stark contrast between boys’ and girls’ participation in science events and enrollment in science classes serves as a disheartening reminder of the challenges the nation must overcome.”



She, therefore, charged MPs to dismantle any form of barriers and create an enabling environment that empowered women and girls to thrive in science leadership roles.



“….Mr Speaker, as representatives of the people and custodians of legislative authority, it is incumbent upon us to dismantle any form of barriers and create an enabling environment that empowers women and girls to thrive in science leadership roles,” Madam Sowah said.



The La Dadekoptpon Legislator also advocated the celebration and amplifi cation of the achievements of women and girls in science leadership roles, where their



resilience, innovation, and commitment to sustainability would be showcased.

That recognition would inspire future generations of female scientists, innovators, and leaders to chart new frontiers and drive positive change for the country and beyond.



“Mr Speaker, in line with this commitment, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the exceptional young ladies from the La Dadekotopon Constituency who have embarked on paths within the field of science.”







“Special recognition is deservedly bestowed upon Zacharia-Sidique Rahma and Mensah Selassie Isabella, both distinguished medical students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.”



“Their unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence stand as beacons of inspiration to us all.”



Commenting on the statement, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the NDC MP for Tamale South, called for tools that would promote STEM, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and not infrastructure.

Madam Angela Oforiwa Alorwu Tay, NDC MP for Afadjato South, urged the Education Committee of Parliament to be concerned about STEM and initiate a policy that



would offer girls in STEM small privileges to boost their interest.



Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Okaikwei Central, called for special incentives and support from the Government for women and girls in the sector to break barriers and bridge gaps.



For their comments on the statement, Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzra NDC MP for Ho Central, and Professor Hamza Adam, NDC MP for Kumbungu, encouraged young girls



to take up science courses extensively.



Madam Patricia Appiagyei, the NPP MP for Asokwa, urged women who had excelled in the field to mentor young girls pursuing science to ensure their improvement.

Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, the NDC MP for Krachi West, said the Ghana Education Service should come up with policy guidelines where science and related lessons



would be taught in the formative stages of students’ academics to make them have the basics right at the basic level.



Madam Comfort Doyeo Cudjoe, NDC MP for Ada, said for STEM and ICT to be projected holistically, a conscious effort must be made to include children both at the local and national level for a common goal.



Presiding over proceedings, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, urged science teachers to give practical examples to enable students to apply them in their everyday lives.