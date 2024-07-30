News

Naana Jane begins campaign in Central Region

Jane Naana Opoku AgyemangScreenshot 2024 07 30 011720.png Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, will start her campaign in the Central Region, a statement from the opposition NDC has announced.

She will begin with a visit to the Central Regional House of Chiefs, after which she will be visiting some constituencies.

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang will be in the Central Region until Friday when she will end her campaign of the region.

