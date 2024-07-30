Naana Jane begins campaign in Central Region

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, will start her campaign in the Central Region, a statement from the opposition NDC has announced.

She will begin with a visit to the Central Regional House of Chiefs, after which she will be visiting some constituencies.

Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang will be in the Central Region until Friday when she will end her campaign of the region.



