Naming of DMB’s running mate delayed because the party rejected the person – Analyst

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Political analyst Nana Piesie Anto has revealed that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's initial choice for a running mate was rejected by the party, leading to a request for more time to select another candidate.

The party preferred an Asante from the Ashanti region, causing lobbying efforts from various individuals, including Frema Opare, Yaw Osei Adutwum Twum, and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

This delay may harm Dr. Bawumia's campaign, as attention will shift to the running mate, potentially reducing the effectiveness of their campaign.



