Nana B confident of NPP winning Jomoro seat in 2024 elections

Nana B visits Jomoro constituency

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), expressed confidence that through concerted effort and unity, the NPP would reclaim the Jomoro seat in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Nana B is currently touring the Western Region to oversee the ongoing limited registration exercise. Accompanied by the Western Regional Chairman, Mr. Ndede Sia, and the Regional Organiser, Mr. Yaw Amoabeng, Nana B held productive discussions with the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for Jomoro, MCE, and Constituency Executives.



The harmonious collaboration among the party's leadership in Jomoro demonstrated their preparedness to secure the seat for the NPP in the upcoming elections.



Nana B called upon the party's leadership, members, and stakeholders to maintain unity and ensure that Jomoro is firmly in the NPP's camp following the 2024 elections.

Following the constructive engagements, the team interacted with constituents and visited the limited registration center in Half-Assini.



Subsequently, Nana B proceeded to various registration centers in the Ahanta West, Sekondi, Effia, Kwesimintim, and Essikado-Ketan constituencies to oversee the ongoing limited registration exercise.



Read full article