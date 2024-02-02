Nana Boakye urges government to withdraw emissions levy

Henry Nana Boakye

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), is calling for the immediate withdrawal of the Emissions Levy imposed by the government.

Nana B argues that emission levies are typically enforced in developed nations where electric cars are more prevalent.



He contends that Ghana, not having reached a stage of widespread electric car usage, should reconsider imposing such a levy on petrol and diesel vehicles.



In an interview with Peace FM, Nana Boakye called upon President Akufo-Addo to instruct the Finance Minister to withdraw the levy, emphasising its perceived unnecessary nature.

"It must be withdrawn. It’s unnecessary. The Finance Minister must retract it. He must withdraw it immediately," Nana Boakye said.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) announced the commencement of the Emissions Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112) on February 1, 2024. The act imposes a levy on carbon dioxide equivalent emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles. The GRA highlighted that this move aligns with the government's commitment to address greenhouse gas emissions.