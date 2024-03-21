Nana Kwame Bediako

Nana Kwame Bediako, the leader of The New Force, has announced his intention to unveil two groups of individuals he refers to as the "Secret Six" and the "New Six."

Popularly known as Cheddar, Bediako gained attention after appearing on billboards across Ghana wearing a mask, symbolizing his entry into the political arena.



In an interview with Julius Caesar Anadem on the Ultimate Breakfast Show, Bediako revealed his plan to reveal the identities of these mysterious groups in a similar manner to how he removed his own mask when declaring his political ambitions.

While Bediako did not provide any hints about the identity of the "Secret Six" and "New Six," he described them as "great people" who will play crucial roles in achieving his broader vision of seizing power not only in Ghana but across Africa.



He emphasized that while his own identity has been revealed, the identities of the other members of these groups are yet to be unveiled, hinting at a forthcoming unveiling event to introduce them to the public.