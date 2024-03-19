Nana Kwame Bediako proposes regional food processing plants to revitalise Ghana's economy

Nana Kwame Bediako

Nana Kwame Bediako, an independent presidential aspirant and leader of the New Force, has proposed the establishment of food processing facilities across every region of Ghana. His initiative aims to invigorate agricultural sectors, minimise post-harvest losses, and foster employment opportunities.

Porpularly known as Cheddar, Bediako underscored the importance of bolstering local manufacturing to diminish the reliance on foreign imports. He highlighted the prevalent trend of traders journeying to distant countries like China, America, or Turkey to source goods, a practice he seeks to mitigate through domestic production.



During an interview on Luv FM as part of his Ashanti region listening tour, Bediako stressed the imperative of activating economic potential in all regions by leveraging the available human and natural resources for collective prosperity.



"Out of 16 regions that we have in this country, it’s only one that is active and it’s just Accra. The rest is non-active and supposedly the rest are the ones with the resources; they have the mineral resources; they have the human resources and it’s not being used. But Accra is supposed to be the active one doesn’t have one kind of mineral, there is no gold, there is no bauxite, there is no mining, there is nothing," he said.



Asserting Ghana's considerable mineral reserves, Cheddar pointed out untapped resources worth over 4.7 trillion. He lamented the dearth of effective leadership hindering the nation's progress, citing a need for transformative governance.

In reference to the Ashanti region, renowned for its natural wealth, Cheddar highlighted the absence of industrial infrastructure to harness its potential. He emphasised the necessity for energy facilities and favorable industrial tariffs to facilitate job creation.



Drawing on his leadership experience and entrepreneurial acumen, Cheddar expressed his readiness to lead Ghana towards a path of prosperity. He pledged integrity, emphasising a commitment to ethical governance devoid of corruption or exploitation.



"I have held leadership positions right from school so I have experience. I know how to make money and create wealth. I have what it takes to be president… I respect and value people. I will not steal from them or disrespect them," he said.