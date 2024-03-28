Nana Kwame Bediako sparks hope for change on Volta Region tour

Nana Kwame Bediako

Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force Movement, is embarking on a tour of the Volta Region, aiming to inject new energy into Ghanaian politics.

During his tour, Bediako is captivating audiences with his vision for industrialization, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment, emphasizing the urgent need for a new direction in Ghana’s development.



Bediako's platform focuses on revitalizing the industrial sector, nurturing entrepreneurship among youth, and promoting technical training programs tailored to modern job market demands.



Engaging with local communities, Bediako stresses the importance of creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, emphasizing strategic investments and support for young entrepreneurs.



Promoting partnerships between educational institutions and industry leaders, Bediako pledges to develop curricula aligned with the needs of evolving industries, ensuring youth are equipped with relevant skills for the future.

Throughout his tour, Bediako engages with local business owners, artisans, and aspiring entrepreneurs, offering support mechanisms such as access to credit, mentorship programs, and incubation centers.



The response to Bediako’s message of change and empowerment is overwhelmingly positive among residents of the Volta Region, who see his proposals as a pathway to revitalizing the region’s economy and creating sustainable opportunities for youth.



Continuing his tour, Bediako remains committed to ushering in a new era of progress and prosperity for Ghana, presenting a compelling vision for the nation’s future built on industrialization, entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment.