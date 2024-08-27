News

Nana Ohene Ntow, Gideon Boako clash over who authored Akufo-Addo's '1 D, 1 F' policy

Tue, 27 Aug 2024 Source: peacefmonline.com

Nana Ohene Ntow and Dr. Gideon Boako clashed on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show over who originated the "1 District, 1 Factory" policy.

Nana Ohene Ntow, a supporter of Alan Kyerematen, claimed that Alan Kyerematen was the mastermind behind the policy, which was included in President Nana Akufo-Addo's 2017 manifesto.

He emphasized that the policy, which aims to establish a factory in each district to boost Ghana's industrialization, was a key achievement of Kyerematen during his tenure as Trade Minister.

This policy was a significant factor in Akufo-Addo's 2016 election appeal.

Source: peacefmonline.com