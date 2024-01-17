Nana Yaa Jantuah defends Mahama’s Honeymoon plea

Former General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Jantuah

Former General Secretary for the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has come to the defence of former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, pleading for a honeymoon after he is elected into office.

According to her, Ghana’s books do not look good, and any president who will be voted for in 2025 will have to take their time to fix the economy before things can run better in the country.



She is of the view that the honeymoon, which was just a request, will allow the NDC flagbearer to right the wrongs of the current government and ensure that the right things are done to make Ghana a better place.



“The person speaking is someone who has done this before, and he knows that the current government has wasted our money. He is requesting the honeymoon so that he can get things fixed before he can do other things for the country. It cannot be a crime if you request something. The point is that he has simulated and is in the know that the country has been plunged into an economic mess. I don’t know why the NPP wants to come to power after this mess. He is coming to change the country. Even with IMF loans, the current government cannot take them. You cannot even take a loan; you’re not credible enough to take one,” she said on Accra-based UTV.

The former President, John Dramani Mahama, has asked labour unions in the country to give him some holidays if he is voted into power.



He said that if he is made President, he will open the books to Ghanaians to make them aware of the fact that the country is broke and needs fixing after which he will take his time to build the economy only then can labour Unions ask for an increment in their salaries and allowances.