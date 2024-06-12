Nana Yaa Jantuah reveals how she shielded Akufo-Addo from arrest

Former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, recounted how she protected President Akufo-Addo from arrest due to his aspirations of becoming President.

Speaking at a Thought Leadership programme organized by Onua FM on June 12, 2024, Jantuah shared her political upbringing, noting her father and uncles' deep political involvement.



Jantuah revealed that her father hosted meetings for the Movement for Freedom and Justice at their home in Asokwa, Kumasi, where she was entrusted with the movement's documents.



She recalled, "Whenever the police came to raid, I would hide the documents and sneak Nana Addo out through the back door."

This, according to her, clandestine support helped avoid the arrest of key political figures, including Akufo-Addo, during tumultuous times.



Jantuah emphasized the importance of these actions, saying, "They believed it was a taboo for someone aspiring to be president to be arrested."



She shared these experiences alongside other prominent women in politics, including Oheneyere Gifty Anti and Dzifa Gomashie, discussing the theme: Women in Politics and their Impact on Governance.



