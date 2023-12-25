Nanton NPP primaries: Deputy agric minister in trouble, as Akufo-Addo’s boy eyes seat

Mohammed Tufeiru, incumbent MP for Nanton and Abdulai Kamaldeen, Ghana's Consul to Saudi Arabia

Source: radiotamaleonline,com

Ghana’s Consul General to Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Alahaji Abdulai Kamaldeen has filed his nomination forms to contest in the Parliamentary primaries if the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Nanton Constituency.

The filing took place at the constituency office where the former Nasara Coordinator of the party accompanied by a team of supporters to submit the necessary documents to the constituency secretary.



According to him, he has put measures in place to enable him win the seat for the NPP, if voted as parliamentary candidate to lead the party on January 27 next year.



"If I win the primaries, the seat will be retained for NPP. I am only appealing to the constituency executives who should be neutral, even though it is not possible to allow us have a level plane ground to do our campaign. I am not saying don’t support a candidate as an executive, but don’t make too open to affect the process to elect the PC," he told the constituency secretary.



On his part, the secretary assured Alhaji Kamaldeen of their readiness to have a free and fair elections, telling him that his concern will be conveyed to the chairman as the other executives as the elections get closer.

The secretary concluded by admonishing the candidates to prepare to work for the NPP, in case someone loses or wins the elections to represent the NPP in the 2024 elections.



The filing by Alhaji Kamaldeen puts him in direct contest with the incumbent MP for the constituency, Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru for the party's ticket.



Mr Tufeiru is a second term MP for Nanton.