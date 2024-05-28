Napo charges NPP-USA: Your support, activism crucial to “break the 8”

USA branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on its 30th anniversary

Source: Asaase Radio

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), has praised the USA branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on its 30th anniversary.

He highlighted the critical role of diaspora members in the party's efforts to break the eight-year political cycle and secure a third consecutive term.



Napo emphasized the importance of their support and activism for the party's success, particularly under the leadership of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The event in Virginia, attended by top party officials, underscored the NPP-USA's contributions to Ghana's political landscape.



