Napo engaged in one rally, one stupidity—Adongo

Isaac Adongo

Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), for focusing on trivial matters in his campaign rather than presenting the party’s policies.

Speaking at Jubilee Park after filing his nomination forms, Adongo accused Napo of making unproductive statements during rallies and failing to deliver any meaningful policy messages.



He urged Napo to focus on what he could offer the people instead of attacking others.

Napo has previously apologized for remarks made during his campaign, particularly in Kumasi, which offended supporters of Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



