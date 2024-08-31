News

Napo has flown to Germany for medical treatment – Dr Nduom claims

NAO GernScreenshot 2024 08 31 105034.png Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 Source: TIG Post

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Global President of Groupe Nduom, has alleged that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has traveled to Germany for medical treatment.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Nduom expressed his support for Dr. Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, wishing him a speedy recovery.

This claim has not been verified, and Dr. Opoku Prempeh's communication team has yet to respond.

The allegation follows public speculation about Napo's health due to his noticeable weight loss in recent photos.

Source: TIG Post