Napo is disrespectful – Former TTAG General Secretary

Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: 3news

Former TTAG General Secretary, Ekow Gyan, has criticized NPP running mate Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Napo) as disrespectful and arrogant.

Gyan recounted several incidents from his tenure, highlighting Napo's frequent insults and dismissive behavior, including shouting at him during a meeting and berating a senior education official to the point of tears.

Gyan argued that Napo’s conduct disqualifies him from serving as Vice President, asserting that his experiences and reports from others reveal a consistent pattern of disrespect towards students, teachers, and education officials.



