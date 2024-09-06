Napo tops X trends after “even God who created the world sleeps at night” comment

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has sparked controversy on X (formerly Twitter) in Ghana following his recent remarks.

While campaigning, Prempeh, known as Napo, dismissed the idea that a 24-hour economy is effective, even in developed countries.



He controversially stated that "even God sleeps at night," which has led to widespread criticism.

Many Ghanaians believe Napo needs further training in political communication, as his comments have raised doubts about his readiness for such a high-profile role.



Social media users have expressed their concerns, questioning his suitability for the position.



