News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

Napo tops X trends after “even God who created the world sleeps at night” comment

NAPOScreenshot 2024 09 06 054224.png Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Fri, 6 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has sparked controversy on X (formerly Twitter) in Ghana following his recent remarks.

While campaigning, Prempeh, known as Napo, dismissed the idea that a 24-hour economy is effective, even in developed countries.

He controversially stated that "even God sleeps at night," which has led to widespread criticism.

Many Ghanaians believe Napo needs further training in political communication, as his comments have raised doubts about his readiness for such a high-profile role.

Social media users have expressed their concerns, questioning his suitability for the position.

Read full article

Source: www.mynewsgh.com