National Association of Institutional Suppliers suspend picketing at Education Ministry

National Association of Institutional Suppliers

The National Association of Institutional Suppliers (NAIS) has called off its planned demonstration at the Ministry of Education after a productive meeting with officials regarding outstanding payments.

Initially, NAIS members, who provide logistical support to senior high schools, had convened at the ministry to express their grievances over unpaid arrears spanning two academic years.



However, following discussions with Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the association decided to halt the protest.



NAIS's Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Ayivor, revealed that the ministry assured them of initiating payments starting Monday afternoon.



"We have come to a conclusion and they (the Ministry) have actually assured us that they have heard our concerns. From today as a matter of urgency, they will start paying the arrears from the 2021/2022 academic year and then part of the 2022/2023 academic year will be paid by Wednesday," said Mr. Ayivor.



He further stated that the ministry pledged to settle all outstanding payments by Wednesday, April 10.

Previously, NAIS had expressed dissatisfaction over the government's failure to honor its payment commitments, prompting the decision to protest.



Despite the suspension of the picketing, Mr. Ayivor indicated that NAIS would reconvene with the Head of Finance next week to review outstanding arrears and discuss payment plans.



"We have some other issues that we raised, but they have taken note of them and promised that it will be taken to the appropriate quarters," he added.



Mr. Ayivor emphasized that while the protest has been temporarily suspended, NAIS remains vigilant, ready to resume demonstrations if the government fails to fulfill its promises.