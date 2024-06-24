National Cathedral: It would be a failure for Akufo-Addo to break his promise to God – Ofosu-Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Source: Ahotor Online

Dr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, former National Chairman of the NDC, has stated that John Dramani Mahama would not continue the construction of the National Cathedral initiated by President Akufo-Addo.

He emphasized that the cathedral was a personal commitment between Akufo-Addo and his faith and should not be taken up by anyone else.



Ofosu-Ampofo suggested that the NDC, under Mahama's leadership, would focus on other priorities essential for the country.

He also urged the Electoral Commission to employ experienced public relations officers to communicate on their behalf, to avoid miscommunication and maintain public trust.



Read full article