National Food Suppliers Association of Ghana threatens protest over unpaid debts

NAFSAG want the debts paid in the next 14 days

The National Food Suppliers Association of Ghana (NAFSAG) has issued a strong warning, indicating its intention to stage a protest at the Ministry of Education if the longstanding debts owed to its members are not settled within the next 14 days.

This ultimatum was communicated through a statement released on March 26, where NAFSAG expressed deep concern over what it perceives as an unfair distribution of funds, with only a select few suppliers under the Ghana Commodity Exchange receiving payments.



According to NAFSAG, the Ministry of Education has been accused of a lack of equity and transparency in the disbursement of funds to suppliers, raising suspicions of a deliberate attempt to undermine the operations of the National Food Buffer Stock Company.



The association highlighted that the situation has left its members, particularly those supplying the National Food Buffer Stock Company, in a precarious financial state, as they have not received payments since February 2023.



The association's statement hinted at the frustration and disadvantage faced by suppliers due to the alleged unfair practices, stating,



“We suspect a deliberate and unconscionable attempt by the Ministry of Education to frustrate the operational activities of the National Food Buffer Stock Company to the disadvantage and chagrin of the suppliers.”



NAFSAG is demanding immediate action to rectify the situation and ensure fair treatment for all suppliers involved.

The threat of a protest underscores the gravity of the situation, highlighting the urgency with which NAFSAG expects the Ministry of Education to address the outstanding debts.



The association's stance reflects the frustration felt by its members over what they perceive as a blatant disregard for their livelihoods and the unfair treatment they have endured.



Should the ministry fail to act within the specified timeline, the association will likely proceed with its planned protest to demand justice for its members.



Read the statement below:



