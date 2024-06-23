News

News
National HIV Ambassador Nana Yaa Nsarko challenges youth to know their HIV status and prevent spread

WhatsApp Image 2024 06 23 At 7.jpeg Queen Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko

Sun, 23 Jun 2024 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Queen Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko, Miss Malaika 2023 and National HIV Ambassador addressed young Ghanaians during her "Live On Campaign" at Ayi Mensa – Aburi mountain stretch.

She educated participants on HIV prevention, urging them to be proactive in knowing their status through self-testing, and distributed some condoms.

The campaign is a response to the rising HIV infections in Ghana, with a national adult HIV prevalence of 1.53%, translating to 334,095 people living with HIV.

Nana Yaa emphasized prevention and knowledge as key to combating the virus.

