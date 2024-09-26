National House of Chiefs President denies supporting galamsey

Ogyeahoho urged journalists to uphold professionalism

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, has denied allegations that he supports illegal mining, or galamsey.

In a statement issued by the Atipimhene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council, Nana Bonya III, Ogyeahoho clarified that his comments at a recent event in Bibiani were misrepresented by some media outlets.



He emphasized that he has always advocated against illegal mining, while supporting responsible mining practices.

Ogyeahoho urged journalists to uphold professionalism and avoid spreading misinformation that could damage reputations.



