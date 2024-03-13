National Labour Commission sues GES and Education Ministry over unpaid allowances

The legal action by the NLC comes as a push for the govt to settle the arrears owed to the lecturers

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has initiated legal action against the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ministry of Education (MoE) for their failure to comply with its directive to pay online allowances to University of Environment and Sustainable Development staff in Somanya, who are members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).

Earlier this year, lecturers at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, members of UTAG, withdrew their services, citing unpaid capitation online teaching allowances that had been in arrears for over a year.



The NLC intervened by summoning UTAG members, along with officials from the ministries of Education and Finance, to address the issue.



Despite the NLC's 2023 ruling to pay the outstanding allowances, representatives from the Education and Finance ministries confirmed that they had not complied with the directive.



According to a 3news report, the NLC has taken the GES and MoE to court to enforce the payment of arrears to the lecturers.

According to Mr. Ofosu Asamoah, the Executive Secretary of the NLC, the court will now review the case and decide on the appropriate action.



The legal action by the NLC comes as a push for the government to settle the arrears owed to the lecturers. Despite the ongoing dispute, the aggrieved lecturers have decided to resume their work, hoping for a swift resolution to the issue.



The outcome of the court case will determine the next steps in ensuring that the lecturers receive the allowances they are owed.