National Media Commission reconstitutes boards of 4 state-owned media organisations

Source: 3news

The National Media Commission has reappointed boards for four key state media houses, effective July 31.

New leadership includes Ebenezer Asante Sefa at Graphic Communications Group Limited, Samuel Kojo Intsiaba at Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Nana Gyan Apenteng at Ghana News Agency, and Kwamina Quansah Aidoo at New Times Corporation.

These appointments align with constitutional mandates to ensure robust governance of public media, reflecting a strategic push towards enhanced media oversight and efficiency.



