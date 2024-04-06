National Peace Council advocates electoral reforms ahead of 2024 general elections

National Peace Council

The National Peace Council has disclosed its engagement with electoral stakeholders to enact significant reforms ahead of the 2024 general elections, aiming to streamline the process of declaring constituency-level election results.

Rev Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the Council, outlined proposed reforms during an interview on Joy FM, highlighting the need for changes in the current system of declaring election outcomes.



Under the existing system, election results are declared both at polling stations and constituency levels, followed by gazetting by the Electoral Commission (EC), a process often delayed due to logistical constraints.



Rev Dr. Adu-Gyamfi emphasized the need for finality in constituency-level declarations, proposing that returning officers should declare results conclusively to avoid prolonged legal disputes.

Furthermore, the Peace Council has collaborated with the Judiciary to expedite parliamentary election petition cases, ensuring that judges handle only one case at a time to prevent delays.



Additionally, plans are underway to advance the date of Election Day to November, allowing ample time for the president-elect to form a government before inauguration on January 7, a move aimed at expediting post-election procedures and minimizing disruptions.