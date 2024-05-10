National Peace Council clarifies gunshot incident during 2020 Elections

National Peace Council

The National Peace Council (NPC) has responded to recent media reports concerning the events surrounding the 2020 general elections, refuting claims made by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia.

NPC's statement came in response to Asiedu Nketiah's comments, which the council says do not align with the actual sequence of events documented by the Council.



According to the NPC, during the 2020 elections, an "Elections Situation Room" was established at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. The council engaged in strategic discussions with key stakeholders, including political parties such as the NDC and NPP, the Electoral Commission (EC), and security services as needed.



The NPC clarified that on the evening of December 8, 2020, following a press conference by the then General Secretary of the NDC calling for NPC intervention in certain grievances, attempts were made to contact the NDC for a potential meeting.



When direct communication proved unsuccessful, NPC representatives visited the NDC head office later that night seeking engagement with NDC leadership.



During this visit to the NDC office, the NPC stated that they were met with hostility and attacked by a mob, resulting in damage to a Council vehicle.



Subsequently, after departing the NDC office during the altercation, NPC received a request from a senior NDC member to convene at the office of Former President John Mahama the following day for a proposed meeting.

On December 9, 2020, NPC convened at former President Mahama's office for a meeting with NDC representatives. The gathering was reportedly proceeding peacefully until approximately 40 minutes into the meeting when a mob disrupted the proceedings.



Following intervention by NDC leadership, the intruding mob eventually left the meeting room but continued with gunshots within the premises of the former President's office.



Additionally, one of the vehicles transporting NPC members sustained damage as they departed the location.



Read the NPC's full statement below:







