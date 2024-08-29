National Peace Council hopeful of transparent elections

Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi

Source: GBC Ghana Online

The National Peace Council is optimistic about the transparency and success of Ghana's December 7 elections, thanks to the Electoral Commission's quality assurance system.

Chairman Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu Gyamfi urged political parties to collaborate with the EC to clean the Voters Register for credible elections.



Speaking at the Ghana Baptist Convention's 61st session in Ejura, he expressed confidence in the electoral process and advised against media sensationalism.

He also addressed concerns about the NDC's use of past election issues and highlighted President Akufo-Addo's commitment to a peaceful transition post-elections.



