National Peace Council is a useless entity-Hannah Bissiw

Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw-Kotei

Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw-Kotei, the National Women’s Organizer of the NDC, has criticized the National Peace Council, calling it ineffective and accusing it of failing to address election-related violence during the 2020 elections.

In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM, she claimed the council is compromised and serves its benefactors rather than the nation.

Dr. Bissiw-Kotei declared that the NDC will not sign any peace accord for the upcoming elections unless justice is served for the eight NDC supporters killed in the last election, highlighting a lack of faith in the council's efforts.



