National Service Scheme promises quick resolution to allowance delays

National Service Scheme (NSS)

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has reassured its personnel that their outstanding allowances will be paid soon, with the Director of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Esaah, stating that the issues causing the delay have been resolved.

In an interview on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, Esaah expressed the management's commitment to ensuring prompt payment of allowances, apologizing to the personnel for the delay.



Esaah emphasized that the NSS management had addressed the challenges causing the delay and assured personnel that payments for January and February would be settled shortly.



He urged personnel to reconsider any plans for strike action, emphasizing management's efforts to expedite payments.

Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah, Secretary of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), has declared that the association will no longer tolerate excuses from the NSS regarding delayed allowances, demanding a specific payment date for the three months of arrears owed to members.



NASPA's stance follows previous threats of industrial action if allowances were not promptly disbursed.