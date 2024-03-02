National Youth Authority, Africa Skills Hub Foundation to empower young people

The joint initiative aims to bridge the skills gap by providing comprehensive training programmes

Source: GNA

A transformative initiative aimed at empowering Ghanaian youth and women through skills development and entrepreneurship has been outdoored in Accra. The District Skills and Entrepreneurship Roadshow is a collaborative initiative between the Africa Skills Hub Foundation (ASH) and the National Youth Authority (NYA).

The nationwide programme is designed to equip young Ghanaians, with a special focus on women, across all districts with essential skills and knowledge crucial for success in both the job market and entrepreneurial ventures.



Mr Daniel Amoako Antwi, the Executive Director of the Africa Skills Hub Foundation, speaking at the press conference to announce the partnership, said the Roadshow would reach all 261 NYA district offices across the country, ensuring equal access to opportunities for young people.



He said the comprehensive training modules would cover a wide range of crucial areas, including social media masterclass, financial literacy, employable skills, entrepreneurial and business development.



Others are sustainable Agribusiness Management, Empowering Women in Agric Business, Climate Smart Agriculture, and Starting Agric Business.



The Executive Director said the partnership marks a significant milestone in their commitment to equipping the youth with the necessary skills to thrive in the competitive job market.



“The joint initiative aims to bridge the skills gap by providing comprehensive training programmes, workshops, and resources designed to promote entrepreneurship and enhance employability among the youth across the country in various districts,’ he added.

Mr Antwi said the initiative was set to kick off in March 2024 and would tour all 261 NYA district offices.



Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, Chief Executive Officer of NYA, commended the management of the Foundation for their efforts and dedication to support youth development in the country.



He said the NYA and ASH signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a relationship to support young people in the country.



He said as part of the partnership, the NYA would mobilise and select young people, while ASH would oversee the training of 24, 000 youth annually between the ages of 18 to 35 years for five years.



The CEO said the State alone could not address the issues of youth unemployment and needed support from the private sector and other stakeholders.



He said the partnership would become a catalyst for the assets and utilization of the YouStart programme Mr Hadzide called on the youth to take advantage of the initiative by the two partners to develop their skills and urged other entities like the Banks to design portfolios for youth development.