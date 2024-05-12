Nationwide survey planned to tackle emerging plant diseases in Ghana

Dr. Andrew Sarkodie Appiah, Manager for the Plant Disease Research Centre

The Plant Disease Research Centre, in collaboration with the Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI) and the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), is gearing up to conduct a comprehensive nationwide survey on Banana Bunchy Top disease (BBTD) and Citrus greening in Ghana.

These two diseases, according to Graphic Online, pose significant threats to the country's agriculture, and the survey aims to assess their prevalence and impact.



BBTD is known to stunt the growth of banana plants and inhibit fruit production, while Citrus greening, transmitted by insect vectors, can lead to the rapid decline of citrus trees.



The survey is crucial as infected plants can serve as sources for further spread, resulting in substantial commercial losses if left unchecked.



Dr. Andrew Sarkodie Appiah, Manager of the Plant Disease Research Centre, emphasized the urgency of the survey, especially with the identification of a citrus greening vector in the Volta Region.



He stressed the need for proactive measures to prevent the potential emergence of these diseases in Ghana, citing recent occurrences in neighboring countries like Benin.

One of the major challenges highlighted by Dr. Appiah is the lack of identification and characterization of many plant diseases in Ghana, making it difficult to implement effective control measures.



He called for increased support from policymakers, NGOs, and farming agencies to bolster research efforts aimed at identifying and characterizing these diseases.



The upcoming survey aims to establish the presence or absence of these diseases in Ghana, enabling prompt action in case of an outbreak.



Dr. Appiah emphasized the importance of collaboration with the PPRSD to contain and eradicate any disease outbreaks. He highlighted the significant economic impact of plant diseases globally, with up to 40% of food losses attributed to them, amounting to about US$220 billion in losses in agricultural trade.