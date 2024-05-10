Navrongo Central MP raises alarm over $11 million payment for dormant irrigation project

Sampson Tangombu Chiragia

During a session of the Public Accounts Committee, Navrongo Central MP Sampson Tangombu Chiragia raised concerns about the final payment of $11 million to contractors for the Pawlungu irrigation dam project.

MP Chiragia questioned the lack of progress on the project site despite the significant payment, highlighting the absence of any visible infrastructure such as signboards or containers.



Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Addison clarified that the payment was made in 2021, not 2022, but referred further inquiries to the auditors.



The auditors, however, provided vague responses, stating they were instructed by the Comptroller to make the payment without knowledge of the project's status or ongoing work, raising transparency concerns.

This exchange underscores the importance of parliamentary oversight and transparency in government projects, sparking worries about potential mismanagement of public funds.



Meanwhile, the Pwalugu irrigation project, intended for a 20,000-hectare area along the White Volta river, aimed to support diverse crop cultivation, including rice, tomatoes, and leafy vegetables.