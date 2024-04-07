Nduom gifts graduates of his school $1,000 each

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, the founder and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Nduom School of Business and Technology (NSBT), fulfilled his commitment to the institution's first students by awarding each of them $1,000 upon their graduation, Graphic Online reports.

During the school's inaugural graduation and third matriculation ceremony held at the Ayensudo campus over the weekend, the initial eight students admitted to NSBT were presented with the cash reward.



Dr. Nduom explained that this gesture was a fulfillment of his promise to the pioneering students of the institution.



The ceremony celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of 25 students, which comprised eight females and 17 males. Among them were two first-class honors, 12 second-class upper, nine second-class lower, and two third-class honors recipients.

Addressing the graduates, Dr. Nduom expressed regret that his original plan to provide seed money for small businesses, disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, could not be executed earlier. Nonetheless, he fulfilled his commitment by awarding each of the initial eight students $1,000 in cash.



He urged the beneficiaries to utilize the funds wisely for productive ventures, emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurship and prudent financial management.



Additionally, Dr. Nduom assured the graduates of the institute's unwavering support in securing successful employment opportunities, urging them to maintain close ties with NSBT as alumni.