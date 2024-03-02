Nestlé Ghana honours 46 students at 2024 President’s Independence Day Awards

The 46 BECE graduates received a laptop each, a trophy, Nestlé souvenirs

Source: Nestlé Ghana Limited

Nestlé Ghana Limited in collaboration with the Ministry of Education has reaffirmed its commitment towards academic excellence by honoring a total of 46 students who excelled in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The students including visually impaired and hearing impaired were selected from public and private schools across the country.



For their award package, each student received a laptop, a plaque, Nestlé souvenirs and one year supply of Nestlé products as well as a signed certificate by the President of the Republic of Ghana.



The students also engaged in exciting activities prior to the official awards event.



The activities included a tour of the Nestlé factory in Tema, a visit to the Jubilee House, the Ministry of Education, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, and an air-experience at the Air Force Base in Burma Camp.







The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo congratulated the award recipients. In his speech he said education is not a privilege but a fundamental right.

He called for all to reflect on the crucial role of education because the success of the youth depends on a solid educational foundation.



He was emphatic, at the basic education level, every student will be mandated to study and will be examined on at least one Ghanaian language as part of the Basic Education Certificate Examination.



The awards ceremony, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre, was attended by Ministers of State, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Traditional Leaders, Heads of Departments and Agencies, parents of awardees, teachers as well as other students.



Speaking at the awards ceremony, Mr. Georgios Badaro, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Ltd. reiterated his firm belief that recognizing and celebrating achievements is not only a way to honour individuals but also a way to inspire others to reach higher heights.



Speaking on the theme “Our Democracy, Our Pride,” Mr. Badaro emphasized the importance of protecting the democracy of the country, so that the future leaders like the award winners will be able to contribute to shaping the future of Ghana.”



Since its inception in 1993, the President’s Independence Day Awards, continues to reward excellence in academic performance.

Today, the awards ceremony has become an integral part of Ghana’s Independence Day Celebration.



About Nestlé



Nestlé the Good Food, Good Life company started business in Ghana in 1957.



Today, Nestlé Ghana Ltd. produces and markets well-known and household brands including IDEAL Milk and MILO CARNATION, CHOCOLIM, MILO ENERGY CUBES, CERELAC, NESCAFE 3 in 1 at its Factory in Tema for sale in Ghana and for export.