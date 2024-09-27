Netizens set to protest nationwide on October 3 as #FreeTheCitizens trend

A nationwide protest organized by the Free the Citizens movement is reportedly scheduled for October 3, 2024, in response to recent arrests of individuals during demonstrations against illegal mining in Ghana.

The protest aims to advocate for citizens' rights to assemble peacefully and voice their grievances regarding perceived government negligence and mismanagement.



Support for the upcoming demonstration has gained significant traction on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), where the hashtag #FreeTheCitizens is trending.



Netizens are using the platform to share personal accounts of economic hardship, calling for accountability from government officials.



The movement seeks not only to secure the release of detained individuals but also to draw attention to broader governance issues affecting the nation.



The call for the October 4 protest resonates with many netizens who feel marginalized and unheard in the current political landscape.

Organizers emphasize the importance of unity among citizens and the need for collective action to demand change. As the date approaches, anticipation is building, with increasing numbers expressing their intent to participate in what many believe could be a pivotal moment for civil rights in Ghana.



Below are some of the trends on X:



