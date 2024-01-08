New Africa Convention was a ploy to project Nana Kwame Bediako for presidency - Reports

There has been public brouhaha over the cancellation of the event

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Sources within the New Africa Foundation have indicated that contrary to claims that the 'New Africa Convention' was to inspire “…Decisive Leadership, Principled Voices, and Youthful energies…,” the event was rather intended to project Nana Kwame Bediako in a favourable light for the upcoming Ghanaian Presidential elections.

This development has emerged amid the public brouhaha over the cancellation of the event which was slated to occur on 7th January 2024 at the Independence Square.



In a press conference following the cancellation, Bediako asserted that he was not interested in presidential positions, but was merely a saviour, in a veiled lamentation over what he projects as attempts to frustrate him.



According to the Ministry of Information, the event organisers had earlier indicated that the venue would be used for the Black Star Line Music and Arts Festival 2024.



On the contrary, reports received by the Government through the National Security Apparatus revealed that the venue had been secured under false pretence by the New Africa Foundation, for the purpose of hosting a political event.



According to the Ministry, further reports indicated plans by another group to unleash violence and disrupt the said political event by the New Africa Foundation; a development that could have breached national security.

Government therefore took a decision to halt the said political event to undertake a special national security operation to safeguard and secure the Independence Square.



The Ministry finally urged the public to disregard narratives that seek to create an impression of a deliberate ploy by the Government to sabotage the New Africa Convention.



Some members of the public have however raised questions regarding the real purpose of the ciphering regarding activities relating to the New Force Movement. Some persons have commented on the need for the group to act with due diligence without disrupting public peace.



It may be recalled that the spokesperson for the same Movement, Shalimar Abbiusi was recently deported from the country after it was uncovered that she had entered and operated in politics illegally in the country.



The members lamented that the New Force Movement appears to be taking advantage of the ripe political season to disregard basic operations that must ordinarily be made with careful consideration and legal processes.