New Force Movement spokesperson to sue Ghana government over alleged human rights violations

Shalimar Abbiusi

Shalimar Abbiusi, spokesperson for the New Force Movement, has announced her intention to sue the Ghanaian government at the ECOWAS court over alleged human rights violations and injustice.

Accused of entering the country with falsified documents, Shalimar was arrested and deported by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in December 2023. Her lawyer, Francis-Xavier Sosu, condemned the GIS's actions, citing human rights abuses.



Taking to her X profile (formerly Twitter) on Friday, March 22, the Belgian national expressed her gratitude to Francis-Xavier Sosu and the New Force Movement for their support during her ordeal, stating her determination to seek justice.



Shalimar emphasized that her legal action aims to advocate for others facing similar injustices, highlighting the broader significance of her fight beyond her personal experience.

However, she did not provide a specific timeline for filing the lawsuit.



