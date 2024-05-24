New Juaben Chief urges young women to return to wearing waist beads

Nana Agyekum Addo

Nana Agyekum Addo, the Nkabomhene of New Juaben, lamented on the fading tradition of young Ghanaian women wearing waist beads, emphasizing their cultural, health, and psychological significance.

He highlighted the research indicating that waist beads have a calming effect on men, fostering deeper affection and connection in relationships.



Concerned about increased aphrodisiac use among men leading to health issues, he urges women to embrace waist beads.

Addo advocated patronizing the Koforidua beads market to support the local economy and create jobs.



His remarks were made during a town hall meeting in Koforidua, stressing the importance of preserving cultural practices.



