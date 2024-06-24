News

News
New Kumasi Airport terminal opens July 1

Prempeh Intl Airportt.png Prempeh I International Airport (PIA)

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced that the new terminal building at Prempeh I International Airport (PIA) in Kumasi will commence operations on Monday, July 1, 2024.

