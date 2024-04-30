New MOBA president pledges sustainable model to nurture students

Moses Kwesi Baiden Jr. (right), President for MOBA, at the induction ceremony

Moses Kwasi Baiden Jnr, the newly elected President of the Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA), has promised to introduce a sustainable model aimed at nurturing students of Mfantsipim School to make a global impact.

This model, accessible to those who can afford it, is intended to provide the best education possible, as the government's annual funding of $400,000 is deemed inadequate for the school's 3,700 students.



Mr. Baiden Jnr believes this initiative will help restore Mfantsipim to its status as the premier school in the country, according to Graphic Online reports.



Despite the fee-based model, Mr. Baiden Jnr assured that there would be subsidized costs for brilliant but needy students. These students would be selected through a needs assessment system and awarded scholarships based on meritocracy.



He made these commitments during his induction as the new Ebusuapanyin of MOBA at the Calvary Methodist Church in Accra.



The induction also saw the introduction of a 10-member national executive committee (NEC) to oversee MOBA's activities for a five-year term, renewable for another term.

The members include David Tetteh-Amey as Vice-President and representatives from various age groups within the MOBA community. The event was a formal introduction of the new leadership to MOBA members and the general public, seeking divine guidance for their tenure.



Mr. Baiden Jnr emphasized the importance of returning ownership and management of the school to MOBA and the Methodist Church. This collaboration with the government would ensure that the school operates as a non-profit institution, adequately funded to meet its needs.



He also highlighted plans for new physical infrastructure benchmarked to global standards and attracting top-notch managers and teachers passionate about the school's values.



During the event, the Administrative Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt Rev. Michael Agyakwa Bossman, emphasized the importance of effective leadership. He called on the new council members to unearth the potential of the students and prepare them for the future.



Bishop Bossman highlighted the role of leadership as a gift from God, urging the leaders to discharge their duties effectively for the benefit of the school and society at large.