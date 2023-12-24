New NDC administration will be deliberate and create a Western Industrial enclave – John Mahama

Former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said that the next administration will establish a western industrial enclave in the Western Region.

This, according to him, aims to spur industrial growth along the western corridor, generating employment opportunities and fostering economic development in the region.



The former president said this when he met with a group of NDC supporters in the Central Region.



Addressing the gathering, Mahama outlined the significance of creating an industrial presence on the western side, expressing concern that limited job opportunities existed beyond certain areas.



“If you look at our development, it appears all the factories as Kwame Nkrumah started it, are concentrated in the Tema enclave. So when you look at the eastern part, Tema, free zones area, and I have just realised that on the left when going to Aflao, a new industrial zone is emerging there. Meaning that the Western side, if it’s not Pambros and one or two businesses, it means no job will come to this side.



“So it will be a deliberate policy of ours to bring industrial development to the Western part, because we cannot make all all the factories be concentrated at one place, we need to spread out so that our youth can also get jobs to do at this side of the country,” he said in a 3news.com report.

He mentioned that he's had discussions with Gizella Tetteh, Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya Bereku, to identify suitable land for the proposed Western Industrial Enclave.



The former president emphasised the importance of government preparation, including infrastructure provision like water and electricity, to attract private sector investment.



He envisioned a diverse industrial landscape, with pharmaceutical industries, soap production factories, and various manufacturing facilities contributing to economic growth.



“I have spoken to Gizella Tetteh (your MP) that we need to start looking for land immediately, so that the government will prepare the land beforehand, and extend water and electricity there. Once we do this, the private sector themselves will come for the land and build pharmaceutical industries, soap production factories, different factories, vegetable cooking factories etc. and so we must immediately prepare for that to happen and this perfectly fits into the 24-hour economy,” he said.



The NDC flagbearer has been campaigning in the central region, taking suggestions from gathering insights and suggestions from various segments of the population, including chiefs, students, teachers, market women, and the youth.





