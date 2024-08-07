New Regions don’t bring about development – Former UDS Pro-VC replies Mahama

Prof. David Millar

Prof. David Millar, development expert and founder of Millar Open University, argues against creating new regions for development.

Speaking on Dreamz FM, he contends that establishing new districts is a more effective and resource-efficient way to drive growth.



He suggests that dividing existing districts, such as Bawku West and Pusiga, would better utilize common funds and accelerate local development.

Millar's comments come in response to NDC flagbearer John Mahama's pledge to consider creating a new region for the Bawku area if elected.



