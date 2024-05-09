New born baby abandoned at Church gate

The baby was discovered at about 8:45 pm

Source: GNA

A new born baby was discovered Tuesday night in front of the Banana Inn–Mango Down branch of the Apostles Revelation Society (ARS) Church, near Dansoman.

The baby boy was discovered at about 2045 hours.



The baby, who appeared to have been born few minutes to his discovery, had his umbilical cord intact.



It is, however, uncertain whether he was delivered at the scene or was brought and dumped there.



He was wrapped in a black apron and laid on the bare floor of the main church gate.



Some neighbours who discovered the baby took him to the Dansoman District Police Station to officially report the incident.



According to a Ghana News Agency (GNA) source, who accompanied the child to the Station, the baby was subsequently transferred to the Police Hospital for

examination.



A Mobile Money vendor whose shop is close to the scene, where the baby was discovered, told the GNA that she earlier saw a woman seated close to the area, with her head fully covered.



However, she did not suspect any foul play until the news of the discovery broke.



Her story was corroborated by other neighbours who had earlier used the road.



Meanwhile, the Police are yet to come to the scene.