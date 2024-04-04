New passport fees will not be reviewed – Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has affirmed its decision not to reconsider the recently adjusted passport fees, stating that they are essential for revenue generation to enhance passport services nationwide.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, in an interview on JoyNews, defended the fee increase, emphasizing its role in improving service delivery at passport offices across Ghana.



The adjustment, implemented on April 1, raised fees for passport applications from GH¢100 to ¢500 for the 32-page booklet and to ¢644 for the 48-page booklet under the standard service.



Responding to concerns raised by the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, regarding the hardships the fee hike might pose to Ghanaians, Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong stated that the new fees had received approval from Parliament and were here to stay.

He further indicated the ministry's readiness to engage with the parliamentary committee, reiterating the rationale behind the fee adjustment and its benefits in addressing passport processing backlog and enhancing service efficiency.



The Deputy Minister highlighted that the increased revenue would facilitate the procurement of necessary equipment and materials to improve passport production capacity, thereby reducing appointment delays caused by equipment shortages.



Despite opposition voices calling for a review, the Ministry remains steadfast in its decision, emphasizing the long-term benefits the adjusted fees would bring to passport services in Ghana.