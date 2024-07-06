Newmont beaks ground on new building for Akyem Vocational Institute

The projects includes classrooms, teachers' bungalows, and facilities

Source: GNA

The Newmont Foundation has initiated the construction of a new two-story building for the Akyem Vocational and Technical Institute (AVTI) in Yaayaso, Birim North District, benefiting over 320 students.

The project, costing over 10 million Ghana cedis, includes classrooms, teachers' bungalows, and facilities to expand AVTI’s programs to fashion and catering, encouraging female enrollment.



Mr. Charles Bissue, General Manager of Newmont Akyem Mine, emphasized Newmont's commitment to community development through sustainable mining practices.

Chief of Adausena, Nana Dr. Boni Abankro V, highlighted the importance of education in community development.



Read full article